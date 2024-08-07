ONGC’s Discovery of Five New Oil and Gas Sources Boosts Indian Industry

India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) recently announced the discovery of five new oil and gas sources, marking a significant development for the country’s energy industry. These discoveries were made in multiple regions, both onshore and offshore, and promise to strengthen India’s position in the global energy landscape.

One of the most notable discoveries is the PURN-1 well, located in block CB-ONHP-2019/1. This well was drilled to explore the hydrocarbon potential of the Olpad and Kadi formations. During testing, the well produced viscous oil after heat treatment, establishing the presence of oil and gas in the area and opening up new exploration opportunities.

Another important discovery is the West Matar-2 well, drilled in the Matar Addl area. This well explored the hydrocarbon potential of the Hazad Formation and resulted in the production of oil and gas in commercial quantities. This discovery is significant as it establishes the commercial viability of the GS-6 and GS-8 sands in the West Matar field.

In the offshore sector, ONGC made a promising discovery in the B-56-2 well located in the Tapti-Daman area off Mumbai. This well explored the hydrocarbon potential of the Panna and Bassein formations and produced gas in commercial quantities. This discovery opens up a new area of ​​offshore exploration for ONGC.

These discoveries are crucial for India’s oil and gas industry as they help offset the decline in production from mature fields. ONGC is committed to exploring new areas and increasing production to meet the country’s growing energy demand. With these new discoveries, India is well positioned to reduce its dependence on oil and gas imports, strengthening its energy security.